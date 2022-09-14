New Delhi: Hindi is an Indo-Aryan language. In 1949 the Constituent Assembly bestowed the official language status to Hindi for the newly formed nation. Hence to propagate the novel idea of promotion of the Hindi language, Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha, declared September 14 as Hindi Diwas for commemoration across the country.

The practice has been going on since 1953. This time on Hindi Diwas, well-known poetess Deepali Jain Jiya has dedicated a poem to Hindi language lovers. The poetess has personified the poetry. It gives the subtle meaning and presence of the Hindi language.

It reads: I am lending the voice of Kabira, I may be seen in Radha's story, Tulsi's chaupai as well, I can be felt in the mellifluous rhythm of Bismillah Khan's Shehnai, I can be seen on Bharat Mata's forehead as Bindi. I am Hindi, I am Hindi... I am in Vedas and Puranas, I am Kalindi, I am Hindi...