Araria: The Araria special POCSO court Thursday sentenced an accused to death on charges of raping a six-year-old girl last month. The verdict was pronounced by the special judge Shashikant Rai, who also ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to support the victim. The heinous incident occurred in Birnagar in Bhargama in Bihar's Araria district on December 1, 2021, when Mohammed Major raped the six-year-old girl. Major was arrested by the police 12 days after the incident.

After the police submitted the statements of witnesses on record, and other scientific evidence including FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) analysis in the court, the Court reserved its verdict to January 27 on conclusion of the final arguments. The verdict noted that the accused, Mohammed Major, “is a habitual offender. He has several similar cases in other police stations. Based on the same and in view of his criminal nature, such people have no right to live on earth. Therefore, the court sentences the accused to death."

The Defence Counsel, Mohammad Mujahid told the reporters that they would be preferring an appeal against the conviction. The judge also awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed upon the accused.

