Ranchi: Sections of the POCSO Act has been added to the murder case of a girl in Dumka, police said. According to police sources, the age of the deceased was mentioned as 19 years in her statement recorded by the police but it was later corrected to 15 years.

Earlier, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had recommended SP add sections under POCSO Act in the matter. The Committee found out that the deceased was 15 years old and not 19 as mentioned by Police in her recorded statement. "All the facts are being ascertained, SIT is probing. Investigation of the case is underway, I can't comment on it," said SP Mandal, DIG Dumka.

The minor suffered severe burn injuries at the hands of the accused identified as Shahrukh as he set her ablaze after pouring petrol on her for rejecting his advances. She succumbed to her injuries on August 28 and the accused has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday sought a report from the Jharkhand DGP after two member NCW team met the family members of the deceased in Dumka. "We have sought a report from the DGP. We came here to take a first-hand report of the incident," NCW member Shalini Singh told media persons. (with Agency inputs)