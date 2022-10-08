New Delhi: Asserting that there is no shortage of pneumococcal (PCV) vaccines in India, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday reiterated that a total of 70.18 lakh doses of PCV are available with all states and Union Territories.

As per government data, till October 7, 2022, sufficient doses of PCV vaccine are available. "A total of 70,18,817 doses of PCV are available with all States and UTs. This includes 3,01,794 doses of PCV with the State of Maharashtra," the health ministry said.

The ministry denied reports that there is a shortage of pneumococcal vaccines across the country. It also denied reports that shortage had led to the disruption in schedules of tens of thousands of children across the country for over a month.

The MoHFW said that during the period of January to September this year, a total of 3.27 crore doses of PCV supplied by the Central Government have been utilized by all States and UTs. "The supplies against procurement of PCV for the year 2022-23 have also commenced to the States and UTs," it stated.

Admitting that pneumonia is one of the major causes of child mortality, the health ministry claimed to have taken proactive steps to effectively address the problem.

The ministry said that Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) was introduced by the Government of India in 2017 in a phased manner across the most affected five States of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. "...thereafter, the PCV under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) has been expanded throughout the country," the ministry said.