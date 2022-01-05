Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at the Punjab government after PM Modi's supposed 'security lapse' in Bathinda while he was en route to Ferozepur for a political rally today. CM Yogi said that the security lapse occurred under and despite the protection of the Punjab government.

"This is a living example of the anarchy and mismanagement in Punjab. This was a serious lapse in the security of the Prime Minister of the country, who is also an important leader for us. What happened today is unforgivable," CM Yogi said.

He also demanded an apology from the Punjab government for what he called a 'serious security lapse'.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to reach Hussainiwala before the rally in Ferozepur via Bathinda today. While he was scheduled to board a helicopter from Bathinda to reach the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala, the security agencies reportedly advised him not to travel by helicopter due to rain and poor visibility. The PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear, but decided to take the road route instead when the weather did not improve.

While on his way, the Prime Minister's convoy got stuck in a jam on a flyover, about 30 km from his destination in Hussainiwala, and remained stuck there for about 20 minutes. The reason for the blockage was unearthed later when it was found that some protesters had blocked the road there. The rally in Ferozepur was consequently cancelled because of this obstacle. The Prime Minister was deported back to the Bathinda Airport after the incident.

The Home Ministry of the Central Government, while seeking a report from the Punjab Government in this entire matter, has directed for action against the guilty officers.

Reacting to the incident, the Prime Minister took a potshot at Punjab CM Channi, saying that his gratitude should be conveyed to the Punjab Chief Minister as he has managed to reach the Bhatinda airport alive, reported ANI.

Earlier too, when the preparations of PM Modi's visit were underway in Ferozepur, some villagers in the area had registered protests against his visit, owing to the loss of lives during the farmers' protests that started in November last year. Over 750 farmers were reportedly killed in this year-long protest, while the central government has denied having any official records of the lives lost.

