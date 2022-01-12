New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Wednesday on the constitution of a Committee headed by a retired top court judge to probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pass the order.

On Monday, the court had said that it will constitute an independent committee headed by a retired top court judge to investigate the security lapse during PM Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5. All current inquiry committees set up by the Centre and Punjab government should stop, the bench said.

However, it has been indicated that Committee will include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and ADGP (security) of Punjab in the Committee. The government said that it has issued seven show-cause notices to the officers seeking an explanation why no action should be taken against them for the incident.

On January 5, The Prime Minister convoy was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

