Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday alleged that PM Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab was pre-planned and was supported by Congress' high command.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Chief Minister Deb said that it was a pre-planned and well-planned conspiracy to put the life of the Prime Minister in danger. The CM also asserted that the involvement of anti-Indian forces was clearly visible in the security breach and that the entire protest was held by Khalistani organizations.

Tripura CM further added, “Khalistani organizations who foster anti-Indian sentiments were involved in the security breach and the way the Congress leaders have reacted to the issue makes it even clear that the Congress High Command sponsored the whole incident”.

Talking about a string operation on the exposed conversation of Punjab police officials, Chief Minister Deb said that the sting operation has exposed the conversation of Punjab police officials where it was clear that the SPG of PM Modi has informed them prior about the route of Prime Minister. So, “It was the Punjab police’s responsibility to clear the road”, he said. He also alleged that the Punjab Police had admitted that they were under tremendous political pressure to let this thing happen.

Recalling PM Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat CM, Deb said the PM was attacked even back then with fake cases. But he got a clean chit from all allegations against him during the UPA regime.