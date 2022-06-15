Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba Modi will turn 100 on June 18, her family members said on Wednesday. According to official sources, the Prime Minister is expected to visit Gujarat and meet her on that day.

Hiraba's family members said religious programs will be held in the Prime Minister's hometown Vadnagar to pray for her long life and health. Her family will also organize a community meal at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on June 18.

"Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923. She will enter the 100th year of her life on June 18, 2022," said Pankaj Modi, the Prime Minister's younger brother. Her family members also said that Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organized several religious programs for Hiraba's long life.

She traveled to Delhi on May 15, 2016, to meet her son two years after he took oath as Prime Minister. The images of Modi taking around his mother on a wheelchair around the Prime Minister's residence melted the hearts of netizens across the country at that time. (With agency inputs)