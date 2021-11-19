New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Kisan Morcha president of the party Vijaypal Tomar refuted the Opposition claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the farm laws was purely for political gains. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tomar said that the Prime Minister heeded to the demands of the farmers since they were agitating for over a year.

He said that some anti-social elements entered the movement and were constantly trying to create trouble. Realising the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister heeded to the farmers' demands but did not bow down to anyone.

Tomar also said that the BJP has been continuously working in the interest of the farmers adding that every time the government tried to convince the farmers they refused to budge from their stand and were constantly agitating. Hence, repealing the farm laws was only solution in the interest of the farmers.

As for the opposition charge that arrogance bowed before the farmer's protest, Tomar said that even if the decision was taken earlier, they would have made the same allegation as it was their job to make such baseless allegations.

Tomar said that the government is only concerned about the farmers and not worried about political parties.

Asked whether the decision was taken under the apprehension that the upset farmers can give a jolt to BJP's electoral prospects in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP said that the decision was taken only in the interest of the farmers and not for any political gains.

He said that regardless of the opposition allegations, the manner in which the decision of repealing the farm laws was taken, has set a new precedent in Indian political space.

About Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Tomar said that he is not the sole leader of farming community and in fact, he was allowing political parties to hijack the movement. Tomar said that Tikait does not believe in the words of Prime Minister because of his own political interests.