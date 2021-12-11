New Delhi: The Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) has filed a complaint against the racial profiling of Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh, at the PMO's office on 2 December 2021. This was in regard to exclusion of both the communities in the census conducted from December 11 to 31, 2021, denying their fundamental right to life including the right to privacy and equality.

Deputy Commissioner of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh stated the census of these communities would commence from 11 December 2021 and end before 31 December 2021.

PMO's statement mentioned that there were about 65,000 Chakmas and Hajongs in the State out of which about 4,500 are migrants of 1964 to 1969, the rest are the descendants and citizens by birth under Section 3 of the Citizenship Act of 1955. It has also mentioned to take immediate action and report as soon as possible.

The CDFS claimed it to be as an act of racial outline of the illegal migrants from Myanmar, China, Assam borders and Arunachal Pradesh who entered without inner line permit(ILP). It has been stated that these two communities were long term settlers in India since 1964 to 1969 and must be granted permanent settlement.

“The Government of India seeks solution to the Chakma-Hajong issues arising out of non-implementation of the Supreme Court judgments, denial of the Panchayati Raj, denial of the most government schemes including food security and prohibition on employment including as general candidates. However, this attempt to find a solution to the Chakma Hajong issue in Arunachal Pradesh is not a license for committing more grave human rights violations.” Suhas Chakma, Founder of the CDFI, had said.

