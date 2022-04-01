Mumbai: A court here on Friday remanded Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till April 6 in connection with a money laundering case, officials said. The brothers were arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following an ED raid at the advocate's residence in Nagpur's Parvati Nagar at around 6am on Thursday.

The siblings were produced before Additional Sessions Judge G B Rao, who remanded them in ED custody for further probe in the case. As per the ED, the PMLA case against the Uke brothers is related to the purchase of a 1.5 acre plot in Nagpur sometime ago allegedly on the basis of forged documents. The land was bought in the name of the two brothers, the ED has alleged.

Incidentally, lawyer Satish Uke has filed several petitions in courts against BJP leaders, especially former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. One of Uke's applications sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in the latter's poll affidavit. Uke had also petitioned the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court seeking a police probe into the "suspicious and untimely" death of CBI judge B H Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, in 2014.

Uke is also the lawyer for Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court here against IPS officer and former State Intelligence Department (SID) chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone.

PTI

