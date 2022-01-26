Dehradun: On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a traditional Uttarakhand cap holding a great traditional significance.

The cap worn by the PM has Brahma Kamal flower embossed on it. Brahma Kamal is the state flower of Uttarakhand and Prime Minister Modi uses this flower whenever he does pooja at Kedarnath. Apart from a white kurta with a jacket, PM Modi was seen wearing a Manipuri stole also.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took to Twitter to thank PM for wearing the Uttarakhand cap and representing the state's culture to the world. When the Uttarakhand came into existence on 9 November 2000, Brahma Kamal was declared as the state flower of Uttarakhand.

As both Uttarakhand and Manipur are poll-bound states so the PM's attire triggered a lot of curiosity in political circles.

Earlier also Prime Minister Modi was seen wearing dresses or accessories from different states on important occasions like Republic Day and Independence Day.

