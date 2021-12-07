New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath here on Tuesday. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh and others attended the meeting, along with BJP national president JP Nadda.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. Both Houses of Parliament witnessed adjournments over the Opposition's demand for revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

The suspended members consisted of six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena and one each from CPI and CPM. Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM and Binoy Viswam of CPI.

After their suspension, all the 12 MPs were regularly visiting Parliament and sitting in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue. The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill-2021.