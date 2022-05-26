Hyderabad(Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the city on Thursday to participate in the 20th year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here. He is scheduled to attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme class of 2022 of ISB and address the students. The event on Thursday afternoon will see participation of around 900 students from ISB's Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.

The Telangana police has made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Modi's visit to the state capital. Flying of Remotely Controlled Drones or Para-Gliders or Remotely Controlled Micro-Light Aircrafts will be prohibited over 5 km radius from ISB in Gachibowli. The restriction shall remain in force from 12 PM on May 25 till 6 PM on May 26, police said.(PTI)