Hyderabad (Telangana): The black stone of Telangana's Khammam district will once again shine in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 28 feet tall statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, carved in the famed black granite of Telangana, at India Gate in the heart of Delhi on Thursday evening.

In January this year, the Prime Minister announced that a statue of Netaji will be erected at India Gate to commemorate his matchless services to the Indian people during the struggle for freedom. For carving this statue, 280 metric tons of monolithic granite stone was brought to Delhi from Khammam district, which is 1,665 kilometers away. It was transported in a 100 feet long lorry on 140 wheels.

About 26,000 hours of labor put in by the artists have been invested in making the impressive 28 feet statue which weighed 65 metric tons. The statue was sculpted in a traditional Indian style using modern equipment under the guidance of Arun Yogiraj, a renowned young artist from Karnataka. It now stands as one of the tallest monolithic statues in the country.

Manipuri Concha Vadyam, Kerala traditional Pancha Vadyam, and Chanda will be played during the unveiling of the idol. In the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat', 500 artists from different states of the country will perform a variety of traditional dance forms in Kartavya Path.

About 30 artists will perform traditional folk dances at the newly constructed Amphitheater at India Gate. Mangalgana written by Padma Bhushan Pandit Srikrishna Ratanjankarji will be sung. Musicians of Pandit Suhashvashi group will be performing this. A special drone show on the life of Netaji will be shown for 10 minutes on September 8, 9, 10, and 11 to mark the unveiling of Netaji's statue in Delhi.