New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. He will launch several schemes at the event held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The event will be held at around 1 pm.

The PMO said in a statement that the Prime Minister will launch the scheme called Ration Aapke Gram in the state during the event. "It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from Janjatiya community in their own villages every month so that they don't have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration," the PMO said in a statement.

In a bid to address the issue of sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia and other Hemoglobinopathies which has a profound impact on the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister will launch the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission by handing over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries.

"During the Mahasammelan, the Prime Minister will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission. The Mission has been developed to screen and manage patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia and other Hemoglobinopathies and to increase public awareness about these diseases, whose impact is seen to be more profound on the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh," the PMO said.

It further stated that he will lay the foundation stones of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

"Prime Minister will also walk through the exhibition of products made by Janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh. He will also hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers," the PMO added.

He will also inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and launch several initiatives of Railways in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Union Ministers Dr Virendra Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Ministers of State Prahlad S Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Dr L Murugan will also be present at the event.