Ramagundam (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a fertilizer plant, Fertilizers and Chemical Limited (RFCL) in Telangana's Ramagundam during his visit to the state on November 12, Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers said on Wednesday. He also said that the Centre's focus has been on increasing indigenous fertiliser production and ensuring timely supply of fertilizers to farmers.

The Foundation stone for Ramagundam project was also laid by the Prime Minister on August 7, 2016. In December 2021, Modi had dedicated the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant to the nation. He also laid its foundation stone on July 22, 2016. The plant, lying shut for more than 30 years, was revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600 crore, the officials said.

Last month, the Barauni plant of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) had also commenced urea production, they said. Speaking to reporters at Ramagundam, about 225 KM from here, Khuba said five urea-manufacturing plants, closed for various reasons, have been re-opened after Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014.

“Ramagundam Fertilizers started commercial production last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating it to the nation on November 12,” Khuba said. The Prime Minister had also laid the foundation stone for the revival of the Sindri Fertilizer project of HURL on May 25, 2018.

It is also expected to be commissioned shortly. Since assuming office in 2014, the Prime Minister has always put special focus on increasing indigenous fertiliser production and timely supply of fertilizer to the farmers, the officials said. The government notified the New Urea Policy (NUP), 2015 for existing 25 gas-based urea units with the objective of maximising indigenous urea production; promoting energy efficiency in urea production; and rationalising subsidy burden on the government.