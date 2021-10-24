New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state. The PM will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY). Subsequently, he will inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for Varanasi.

The Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission.

The nine medical colleges to be inaugurated by the PM are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Eight Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals” and one Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources.

Also read: Mann ki Baat: 100 crore Covid vaccination a crowning glory for India: PM

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. The Scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional.

Governor and Chief Minister of UP and Union Health Minister will also be present during the event.