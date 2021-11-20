New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who is also a member of the party's screening committee for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, backed the demand made by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her letter, saying that Prime Minister sharing the stage with Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni will send a wrong message across the country as the Union Minister's son is an accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

While speaking to the media, Congress Rajya Sabha MP said, "When we went to visit the victims' families at Lakhimpur, under the leadership of Priyanka (Gandhi) Ji, there was an apprehension among all of them that till the time, Teni ji will remain MoS Home, justice will not prevail because, at the end of the day, police and administration at Lakhimpur are bound to be influenced or at least will be under pressure from those who are running the government,"

"In such a scenario, BJP is doing just the opposite. Not only Teni ji is continuing in his post but BJP is also showcasing him at every rally, in every administrative program as if he is the one who is leading BJP in the poll campaign," he added.

"I ask the countrymen to support Priyanka Ji and I demand BJP to either sack the minister or make him to resign on his own," said Hooda.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him not to share the stage with MoS Home saying that it would be an insult to over 700 farmers who died during farmers protest.

