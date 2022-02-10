Hyderabad: The issue of the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh has once again caused a stir among the political parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the members in the Rajya Sabha reacted to the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh bifurcation issues and alleged that the Congress party deceived the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said that BJP is not against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and added that the present problems are due to the failure of the Congress party.

He added that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are facing problems after the bifurcation due to Congress. He further added that the Congress party witnessed failure in both Andhra and Telangana.

In protest against his comments, TRS leaders and ministers wearing black badges staged a protest at Gunpark in Hyderabad. Former GHMC Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin led a protest rally in the Old City. Home Minister Mahmood Ali participated in a protest at Azampura Chowrasta in the city. Home Minister said that Telangana is growing as the number one state in the country without the help of the Central government.

Minister Harish Rao fires on Modi

Minister Harish Rao condemned the Prime Minister's remarks. Farms laws were passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, how can the bill be passed if the BJP does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha? he asked. He questioned Modi on Twitter is the Telangana Bill supported by 33 parties was illegal?. He said that Modi had ridiculed the aspirations of the four crore people of Telangana with his comments. TRS leaders protested on the campus of OU Arts College. In Uppal, MLA Beti Subhash Reddy led the agitation. Cantonment MLA Sayanna took out a motorcycle rally, along with TRS leaders.

TRS leaders raise slogans against BJP

Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav participated in a bike rally organised by TRS leaders and activists by wearing black badges and flags in Secunderabad and he said that the Centre was planning to privatise the Singareni. MLA Krishna Rao participated in a bike rally organised by TRS in Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

TRS leaders protest on the roads

TRS leaders blocked the roads across the joint Warangal district. Dharna was staged at Hanumakonda under the leadership of MLA Vinay Bhaskar. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao participated in the dharna in Rayaparthi. He demanded that the Prime Minister immediately apologise to the people of Telangana. TRS activists took out a rally in Vardhanapet. A dharna was staged on the Warangal-Khammam National Highway. At Mahabubabad, MLA Shankar Nayak, along with TRS activists, staged a protest wearing black badges.

Protests in Nizamabad and Khammam

TRS staged protests in the joint Nizamabad district. The party activists took out a massive rally from the Collectorate ground to NTR Chowrasta. TRS activists wearing black badges staged a huge rally in the Balkonda. In the Khammam district, a huge protest rally was taken out under the auspices of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Minister Puvvada alleged that Prime Minister Modi was making such remarks as he could not bear to see the progress achieved by Telangana within seven years of the formation of the state.

TRS protest in Karimnagar

TRS leaders and activists took out a bike rally in Karimnagar condemning Prime Minister Modi's remarks. From Markfed to Geeta Bhavan, the rally was led by Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Mayor Sunil Rao. TRS activists were deployed under the auspices of a local MLA in front of the Jagityala Zilla Parishad office. In the Nirmal district, TRS leaders and activists raised slogans against Modi. Minister Indra Karan Reddy took out a bike rally. In Kagaznagar, MLA Koneru Konappa staged a protest. TRS activists protested with black flags in Chowtuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.