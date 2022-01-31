Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being made ahead of the unveiling of the 'Statue of Equality at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram at Muchintal in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. Commemorating the 1,000th birth anniversary of Sri Ramanujacharya, a 216 feet statue was installed at Divya Saketham. Srirama Nagaram where the Jeeyar Ashram is put up is gearing up for various festivities to be held from February 2 to 14.

While the 'Statue of Equality is ready to be unveiled, finishing touches are being given to 108 model temples that were constructed in and around the statue. Saplings were planted on the premises, giving the ashram a green look. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind would be participating in the celebrations, surrounding areas are also abuzz with activity.

Srirama Nagaram is located within a walkable distance from the international airport in Hyderabad. Operated by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, the ashram works to universalise the philosophy of Vaishnavism. As a part of spreading Vishistadvaita proposed by Sri Ramanuja, the ashram has set up the 'Statue of Equality. It is a homage paid to the great social reformer, who proposed social equality a thousand years ago. The 216 feet statue of Sri Ramanuja in a sitting pose will be unveiled by the Prime Minister.

On the way to Muchintal ashram, the statue of Ramanuja has been delighting onlookers from far away. The statue of Ramanuja sitting in Padmasana posture on Padma Peetham is creating a sense of devotion and peace. The statue appears to be serenely teaching that everyone is equal. Besides the statue, 108 model temples have also been built. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has conceptualised this devotional city spreading over 45 acres in Muchintal.

Sri Ramanuja millennium celebrations will be held from February 2 to 14. Who’s who from across the country will attend the two-week festivities. In addition to the President, Prime Minister, Governors and Chief Ministers of various states will grace the ceremony. While the festivities will kick off on February 2, Agni Pratishta will be performed on February 3. On February 5, Prime Minister Modi will unveil the 'Statue of Equality.

Vedic rituals will be conducted every day amidst mass chanting of Aditya Hrudayam on February 8. Group Upanayanam will be held on February 11 and mass chanting of Vishnu Sahasranama on February 12. Later, on February 13, the golden statue of Sri Ramanuja will be unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind. Over 120 kilograms of gold was used for making the statue. Key events will come to an end on February 13, the organisers said that they would conclude the ceremony by Maha Purnahuti on February 14.

The Telangana government believes that the spiritual city of Divya Saketham would create a new identity for Hyderabad. The state government has shouldered a few responsibilities ahead of the unveiling of the statue. Chief Minister KCR has visited Divya Saketham and enquired about the works in progress and met Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.