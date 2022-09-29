Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel, and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were taking part in the event.

Meanwhile, Olympians PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya were also present at the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

While addressing the gathering, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that the state became a policy-driven state under the leadership of PM Modi. He also said the development of a world-class sports university in Baroda is near completion.