Hyderabad (Telangana): AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the latter remains mum on the issue of hike in fuel prices and that of China "sitting in Ladakh".

"PM Modi never speaks on two things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen," Owaisi said while addressing a gathering in Hyderabad.

Fuel prices surged at an all-time high as the rates continued to rise by 35 paise/litre across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. With the latest hike, petrol costs Rs 105.84/litre while diesel costs Rs 94.57/litre in Delhi.

Speaking about Army personnel killed during various operations against militants in Jammu and Kashmir, Owaisi said, "Nine of our soldiers died in J-K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on October 24? Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India," he added.

Owaisi also raised the issue of civilians being targeted in Kashmir, saying it is a failure of the BJP-led Centre.

"Poor workers of Bihar are being killed, targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the Centre," he said.

A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a militant attack in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Recently, several civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley.

