Haridwar: The ashes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, who passed away on December 30, were immersed in the River Ganges on Saturday by PM Modi's brother Pankaj Modi. Pankaj's arrival in Haridwar was not known to the BJP leaders of the state and only a few close people attended the ceremony at VIP Haridwar Ganga Ghat.

Earlier, a prayer meeting was organised in memory of Heeraben Modi, in Vadnagar of Gujarat on January 1. The prayer meeting was held between 9 am and 12 pm. Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on December 30 at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalised on December 28 after her health deteriorated.

Also read: Heeraben Modi passes away at 99; PM mourns end of a glorious century: Uthe pdates in 10 points

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar as he rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak. PM Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tributes as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and shoulder her bier, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire. The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early morning of December 30.