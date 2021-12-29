New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 6 has been postponed.

The Gulf trip would be the first for the PM in 2022 and was being seen as strategically important between the two nations, with both sides looking to celebrate 50 years of diplomacy.

The PM, as per reports, is also expected to visit the India pavilion at the Dubai Expo.

The major focus, during the visit, would be on the free trade agreement between the two countries.

Earlier this month, speaking at an event, Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal said that the FTA would be an outstanding achievement for India.

"It will open a lot of doors for various sectors. It will be the fastest FTA India has ever entered into. A full FTA," he had said.

Modi had earlier visited the UAE in 2015, 2018, and 2019.

The visit is pertinent economically as well, as the Gulf nation is India's second-largest export destination after the US.

