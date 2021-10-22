New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday, the PMO said. His address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crores in India.

The prime minister lauded India's achievement as history being scripted and described India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" and that it has made the country emerge stronger.

He further attributed the success to people's trust in vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

The healthcare workers were the first ones to get doses. Later, the frontline workers were also included in the drive from February 2. The state and central police personnel, Armed Forces, Home Guards, Civil Defence and others were included in the vaccination drive.

The drive was expanded from March 1 to include people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified comorbidities. From May 1, the vaccination drive was thrown open to all above 18 years of age.