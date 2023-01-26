New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday wished his countrymen on the nation's 74th Republic Day. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: "Many wishes for the Republic Day. This time the occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the event is an opportunity for the countrymen to rededicate themselves to the resolve to build a new India. "Happy Republic Day to all the countrymen. This day is an opportunity for all Indians to strengthen the country's constitutional traditions and rededicate themselves to the resolve to build a new India. Salute to all the constitution makers and freedom fighters of India," Rajnath tweeted in Hindi.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called for the commitment to building 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. "Best wishes for the 74th Republic Day. This occasion is a consolidated mirror of the Indian Constitution, covering the beautiful landscape of our multicultural experiences, excellent democratic values and historical heritage. In this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us commit ourselves to build Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," Thakur tweeted.