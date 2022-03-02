New Delhi: Amid an intensifying Russian invasion in Ukraine, and the death of two Indian students - from Russian shelling and illness respectively - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be conducting what is going to be the fourth high-level meeting with officials regarding the Ukraine crisis, according to government sources.

The meeting will take place at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday. It is estimated that around three to four thousand students are still stuck in the war-torn Eastern European country.

Modi has held a series of meetings since Sunday to spearhead India's efforts to safely bring back its nationals, asserting that this is his government's top priority. Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards.

The external affairs ministry has assured that every Indian citizen will be brought back from Ukraine.

With agency inputs