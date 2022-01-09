New Delhi: As the surge in the Covid and Omicron cases continue to raise alarm across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a review meeting where he emphasized the need to continue intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters. Meanwhile, four Supreme Court judges and almost five per cent of its staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Tripura has imposed 10 days night curfew from tomorrow amid the surge in cases.

Maharashtra logged 44,388 new Covid cases today, among which 19,474 were from the economic capital Mumbai. 12 related deaths, among which 7 were from Mumbai, were also reported in the state today. Additionally, 207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have also been observed in Maharashtra today.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government revised the Covid-19-related restrictions for gyms and beauty salons, allowing them to operate at 50 per cent capacity from January 10 midnight. West Bengal reported an all-time high of 24,287 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the highest since the first wave of infections in 2020. Meanwhile, the state BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Shukanto Mujumdar also tested positive for the virus.

National capital Delhi reported 22,751 cases with 17 deaths, with the positivity rate at 23.53 per cent. Meanwhile, 400 people in the Parliament, along with 4 SC judges and around 150 among the Supreme Court staff tested positive for the virus.

Tamil Nadu continued to report over 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday as 12,895 infections were added to its tally, while 12 more deaths were also reported.

Uttar Pradesh, where the parties are hyping up the election preparations, reported 7,695 corona patients in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka also reported 12,000 fresh cases of the coronavirus with a positivity rate at 6.33 per cent.

Uttarakhand logged 1,413 fresh cases of the coronavirus, with one death reported consequently. The positivity rate in the state stands at 7.79%.

Punjab reported 3,922 new Covid cases , while the politicians in the state are planning to launch digital political campaigns ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,01,326 today, with the detection of 2,039 fresh Covid cases.

Odisha registered another massive spike in cases as 4,714 more persons, including 416 children below 18 years of age, tested positive for the virus in the state. Among the fresh cases, 28 cases were students of the SCB College of Nursing.

Telangana on the other hand also reported 1,673 fresh cases of the Coronavirus.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 687 fresh cases, while three deaths linked to the disease were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours.

Haryana also reported another major increase in new coronavirus cases, registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from the Gurugram district alone.

Rajasthan registered 5,660 fresh cases with one casualty caused due to the virus.

Gujarat also reported 6,275 fresh cases, while Kerala logged 6,238 new infections and 44 deaths, raising the caseload to 52,76,417 and the fatalities to 49,591.

Assam also reported 988 fresh Covid cases with one consequent death and a positivity rate of 6.48 percent.

Himachal Pradesh also recorded 498 fresh COVID-19 cases, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,865.

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,270 with 6 more people testing positive for the infection.

Bihar logged 5,022 new patients for the Coronavirus, with 25 Omicron cases found In IGIMS Patna.

Mizoram also reported 903 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the state Department of Information and Public Relations. The positivity rate in the state stands at 15.86 per cent.