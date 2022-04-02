New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the Hyderabad House today. The Nepal PM had arrived in the national capital on Friday on a three-day official visit following an invite by PM Modi. The two Prime Ministers exchanged their views on ways to further strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation in multiple areas for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries. Following the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Deuba and PM Modi are scheduled to launch the Janakpur-Jayanagar train.

On Friday, the Nepal Prime Minister met Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at the party headquarters and discussed strengthening the ties between the Nepali Congress and the BJP. The Nepal PM was accompanied by his wife Arzu Deuba, Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka, Energy and Water Resources Minister Pampha Bhusal and Health Minister Mahendra Rai Yadav during the meeting. PM Deuba was attending the meeting at the invitation of BJP President JP Nadda.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also called on the Nepal PM as he arrived in New Delhi for an official visit. His trip comes amid the flurry of visits of foreign delegates to India, especially amid the crisis in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on PM Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepal during his official visit to India”. Confident that this visit will further strengthen our close neighbour relations, he added”.

The discussion was held in a cordial environment and political ideas were also exchanged, BJP Foreign cell head Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale informed about the meeting. The two leaders discussed exchange programs involving youth exchange as well as women delegation exchange and said that they will take forward 'party-to-party' dialogues between the BJP and the Nepali Congress.

Relations between India and Nepal transcend many plains including Business-to-Business relations and country-to-country relations, however, there was a gap in 'party-to-party' relations, Chauthaiwala said, adding that the BJP President emphasized that the Nepali Congress and the BJP should undertake regular dialogue.

