Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at rival political parties alleging they see development works in Ayodhya and Kashi through the communal lens. Addressing an election rally in Prayagraj, he claimed the name Prayagraj evokes pride, and those who hate this name can't do any good for people.

"Those who hate the name Prayagraj, what development work will they do for this city? BJP and its allies have worked continuously for 5 years in Prayagraj. BJP's double engine government has changed the politics of the country as well as of UP"

"Dynasts used to allocate work to their favorites even during Kumbh Mela while the Yogi Adityanath government is working honestly," Modi said.

In an apparent dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the prime minister said, "Superstitious politicians who hesitate to go to Noida and Bijnor can't do good for the poor."

'Parivaarvadis' have a fixed formula to govern; they form ministers from different regions as per their vote banks who don't have any authority. These parties give authority to their relatives, i.e. 'super ministers' who hold the real power, outside constitution limits

Earlier governments had different criteria for the unemployment of youth. Employment was given on the basis of references, casteism, and corruption. In 10 years, they (SP & BSP) could provide only 2 lakh government jobs while the Yogi government has provided five lakh jobs.

"Earlier, the syllabus of the PCS exam in Uttar Pradesh was different from that of UPSC. Our government understood your problem and today the syllabus of UP PCS and UPSC is the same. Now with the same hard work youth can give both the exams"

(With agency inputs)

Read: 'If Modi ji speaks to Putin': Ukraine ambassador's fervent appeal to India