Amethi: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Prime Minister was mum on the two crucial issues of unemployment and inflation currently facing the country.

Rahul, who was in Amethi, to take part in Congress' BJP Hatao, Mehengai Bhagao' ( oust BJP, oust price rise) rally said that the Prime Minister has no answers to the questions of unemployment and lack of employment generation in the country.

"You must have seen that a few days ago, Prime Minister was taking a bath in the Ganges. The Prime Minister cannot tell the country why there is no employment generation? Why are there job losses? Why youth are not getting employment? Today, I have come to explain to you why the youth of the country are not getting jobs. Why is there so much inflation today? Narendra Modi ji does not have answers. I am answering all these,"

This was Rahul's second visit to Amethi since his loss from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He lost to BJP's Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,120 votes in the last Lok Sabha elections. Rahul had represented Amethi in Lok Sabha for 15 years.

The Congress MP further alleged that as soon Modi came to power, he started attacking medium size businessmen, who are a key source of employment generation. He said that the Prime Minister launched three attacks against these businessmen in the form of demonetisation, wrongly implemented GST and providing no help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Narendra Modi ruined the whole arrangement of the middle-class businessmen who gave employment," said Gandhi adding that the whole system has been manipulated to serve the interests of two or three capitalists.

He also slammed the Prime Minister over the now-repealed farm laws.

"First, he said that these three laws have been made for the benefit of the farmers. One year is about to pass, all the farmers of India stood together. Farmers from all states staged a sit-in demonstration. After a year, the Prime Minister says that I have made a mistake,"

Rahul criticised the Central Government for refusing to provide compensation to the kin of farmers who died during the year-long agitation.

"We asked in Parliament that the farmers who were martyred, did they get compensation? But they said no farmer has died. I handed them a list of 400 farmers. Told them to help them, but they did not help," said Rahul.

Apart from Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders also took part in the rally.