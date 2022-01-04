New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin his two-day visit to northeast states of Manipur and Tripura today.

He will inaugurate 22 development projects worth Rs 4800 crore in Manipur's Imphal today.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the projects cover diverse sectors in the poll-bound northeastern state, including road infrastructure, drinking water supply, housing, skill development, urban development and health, among others.

The projects include Barak bridge along the Imphal-Silchar highway, water transmission system of Thoubal Multipurpose Project, water supply scheme for Tamenglong headquarters, 'Augmentation of Senapati District Headquarter Water Supply Scheme', INA complex at Bishnupur district's Moirang among others

His visit to the two election bound states in the region particularly assumes significance considering the fact that there has been a strong resentment against the saffron party recently over the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to repeat its success in Manipur and Tripura where the saffron party stormed to power for the first time in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

