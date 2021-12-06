Varanasi: One of the dream projects of Prime Minister Modi - the Vishwanath Corridor - is set to be inaugurated on December 13. For this special program, the Prime Minister will reach Varanasi on December 13, and shall stay there for two days until December 14. What is peculiar about all of PM Modi's visits to Varanasi is his place of stay - the special guest house of the Banaras Locomotive Workshop. Room no.13 of this guest house is being prepared for the PM's arrival, as he has stayed in the same room in all his past visits to Varanasi.

As told by the guest house staff, this particular room does not have a number label on it since it is permanently reserved for the PM and is not available as an option for the other guests. It is a spacious room with 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, a lobby and a dining area. It will therefore also work as a mini Prime Minister's Office while he is on stay in Varanasi.

During his stay here, PM Modi has also scheduled meetings with the party officials, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, which will be conducted in the meeting hall here. Apart from this, he will also meet some other special guests in a private event scheduled to be held in the garden area of this guest house of the Banaras Locomotive Workshop.