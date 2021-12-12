New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was very 'briefly compromised' and was secured later, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India tweeted.

The account has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted. PM Modi has over 73.4 million followers on the micro-blogging site. After Modi's account was compromised, #Hacked began trending in India. As per the screenshots shared on Twitter by several users, tweets were put out from PM Modi's account claiming "India has officially adopted bitcoin as a legal tender". "India has officially adopted bitcoin as the legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country," read the deleted tweet.