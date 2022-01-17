New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Monday. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will deliver a 'State of the World' special address on Monday via video conference. The virtual programme will be conducted from January 17 to 21."

It will also be addressed by several heads of state, including Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio, President of the European Commission Ursua von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others. The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

Also read: PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue on Thursday