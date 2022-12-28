PM Modi meets ailing mother in Ahmedabad hospital; Rahul wishes speedy recovery

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon to see his mother Heeraba, who was admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital due to deteriorating health. A statement released by the Director of the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre reported her to be in stable condition after the preliminary check-up.

Modi travelled to Ahmedabad on short notice and visited the hospital to see his mother. He stayed with her for sometime before leaving the hospital. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the Prime Minister's mother a speedy recovery.

"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," Rahul tweeted in Hindi. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge also tweeted his wishes, "We wish for the good health of Prime Minister Modiji's mother. Hope she gets well soon," he tweeted.

The news comes just a day after PM Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi and his family met with an accident near Karnataka's Mysuru on Tuesday, although he was reported to be in stable condition by the doctors.

Earlier in the day, the security arrangements were beefed up around the UN Mehta Hospital. Staff stations at Naroda, Sardarnagar, and Airport Police were asked to stay on alert and initiate the arrangements for the PM's arrival.

As she entered her 100th year on June 18 this year, a road in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar was named after Heeraba. An 80-meter road in the Raysan area was named 'Pujya Heeraba Marg'.