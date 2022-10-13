Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station to Delhi, in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.

The semi- high speed train will run between Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi. According to Railways officials the new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier models as it is much lighter and capable of faster acceleration. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds.

They also said that the train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. The introduction of the train will provide a major boost tp tourism in the region and ensure a comfortable and faster mode of travel, officials said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on his arrival at Pekhubela Helipad in Una. He will later address two public meetings in Una and Chamba districts after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects in the two districts of Himachal Pradesh. With this Prime Minister has visited Himachal Pradesh for the ninth times in the last five years. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh later this year.