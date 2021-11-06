New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development vehicle is in reverse gear", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday while slamming the central government over rising prices of LPG cylinders.

"Far away from the words of development, Millions of families were forced to light the wood stove. Modi Ji's development vehicle is in reverse gear and brakes also fail," tweeted Gandhi.

Petroleum companies hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs15 on October 6, and commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 266 on November 1.

Following the hike, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2kg domestic cylinder in Delhi costs Rs899.50, while the price of a 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs502. The 19 kg commercial cylinders in the national capital are priced at Rs2,000.

ANI