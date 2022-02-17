Varanasi: Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Pankaj Modi is in Varanasi since Monday. His visit is being related to the poll campaign as Varanasi is PM's parliamentary constituency.

During his visit, Pankaj reached Kabir Math Moolgadi located at Kabirchaura and visited the hut of Saint Kabir, saw his footprints, his loom and the historical well. Later, he took the blessings of Mahant Acharya Vivekdas and said that 80 per cent of the population of his native place Vadnagar is Kabirpanthi and his family also had a close association with this sect.

Pankaj stayed in the monastery for about 45 minutes during which he also had a conversation with Acharya Vivekdas. He also listed government works for the betterment of saints and the development of having a close association with saints. On Wednesday, Pankaj Modi reached the birthplace of Saint Ravidas in the evening and offered his prayers at his statue and later took blessings from Saint Niranjan Das, Chief saint of Saint Ravidas sect.

