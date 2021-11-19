New Delhi: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the Centre's three farm laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the decision is a "statesmanlike move".

"PM Narendra Modi's announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours," tweeted Shah.

"What is unique about PM Narendra Modi Ji's announcement is that he picked the special day of 'Guru Purab' to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship," he added.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. The decision comes on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister urged farmers to return to their homes and "let's start afresh." "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh," said he said.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that farmer' welfare and agriculture development is the top priority of the government.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020. The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

ANI