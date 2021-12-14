Umraha (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra signed off Varanasi trip after addressing a public rally at Umraha on Tuesday, with focus on 'Aastha' pitch and taking forward country to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as well as uniting 'Vikas and Virasat'.

Giving thrust on Vihangam Yoga and Saints, the prime minister said, "Sadguru gave a mantra during freedom movement of Swadeshi. Now, the nation has started 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission'. Local trade-business and products are being strengthened, local is being made global."

PM Modi was speaking on the occasion of 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan. "Our nation's wonderful. Whenever there are testing times, some or the other saint appears to change the times. It is India where the tallest leader of freedom movement is called 'Mahatma' by the world," said the PM.

The country is moving forward with 'Sabka vikas mantra and youths of the country will be inspired by the efforts done by the saints, said Modi, adding, "World has realised the strength of Yoga and worked towards fulfilling the dreams of new India."

Kashi's energy is intact and it also keeps expanding. "Varanasi is giving a new direction to India's roadmap to Vikas, because today's Kashi's image has changed. Ring road in Kashi was completed in a record time and people coming by road can see it," said the prime minister.

He also spoke about developing skills for daughters and gave thrust to work in that direction and he also emphasised on keeping the Ganga river clean. He also talked about organic farming returning to India as well as footfall of tourists to the country increasing two fold.