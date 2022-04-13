Dumka(Jharkhand): Prime Minister would virtually talk with deceased families and rescuers of the Trikut ropeway accident at 8 pm on Wednesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said.

Upon reaching the Dumka court on Wednesday in a case of code of conduct, talking to the media Dubey said, "the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi would talk to the people who saved the lives of tourists in the Trikoot ropeway accident at 8 pm tonight. He will connect with Air Force, NDRF, Army personnel, local police as well as local administration, villagers, and public representatives through video conferencing."

Slamming the Jharkhand government, Dubey said that "the state government is directly responsible for the incident because half of the income comes from the ropeway. In that case, it is also the responsibility of the government to maintain the ropeway and not completely blame it on the company who have built it."

"When the agreement to run the ropeway with any company had expired. The Deoghar district administration has shown severe negligence." Nishikant Dubey insisted that he had informed the Chief Secretary of the state about the incident while this work was to be done by the Deputy Commissioner. MP Nishikant Dubey said that "302 cases should be registered against the culprits and they should go to jail and I will fight for it till my last breath."

At least three people died while many others were trapped in the mid-air in a row of eight ropeway trollies for more than 24 hours since the collision with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. The rescue relief team took three days to completely get everyone to safety.