Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh): Lucknow's Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi Monday held a review meeting with the DGP and other police officers regarding the preparations and security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government on March 25 at the Ekana Stadium.

In the meeting, instructions were given to the police officers to maintain strong security arrangements. It is also informed that Prime minister Narendra Modi's helicopter is likely to land just next to Ekana Stadium at the venue of the ceremony. All the preparations for which have been completed. The Prime Minister's helicopter will land at the helipad built opposite the indoor stadium complex located some distance from the main campus of the stadium, where Yogi Adityanath will accompany him.

The swearing-in ceremony is to be held on March 25 from 3 pm to 4 pm at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Shaheed Path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, besides leaders of the opposition, dignitaries, and a crowd of about 65000 people will be part of the swearing-in ceremony.

