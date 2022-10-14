New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi why inflation and unemployment were at a high and said the government will have to answer these questions. "Why is inflation at a 35-year HIGH? Why is unemployment at a 45-year HIGH? Why are 'Parathas' being taxed at 18% GST? Why are farm tractors being taxed at 12% GST?

"Bharat Jodo Yatra will keep asking you these questions and more, Prime Minister. You will have to answer," Gandhi said on Twitter. The Congress leader is currently in Karnataka as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to highlight issues such as corruption, price rise, and unemployment.