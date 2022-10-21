Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was dressed up in traditional attire and a cap gifted by a woman from the Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh. It has been learned that PM Modi was wearing the special attire, which was made by a woman from the Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister promised that whenever he will make a trip to important places, he will make sure to wear this special garment. Sticking to his promise, PM Modi wore the special dress while visiting Kedarnath Dham on Friday.

Earlier also, PM Modi was donning traditional dress on special occasions. On the 73rd Republic Day, he was wearing a hill cap of Uttarakhand, which became the centre of attraction. Later it became a trend in Uttarakhand when the Chief Minister as well as other leaders, including independents, began wearing a special cap to woo voters.

Once Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar, by gifting him the special cap. Meanwhile, this was the sixth visit of PM Modi to Kedarnath. After reaching Kedarnath, the Prime Minister offered prayers to the Lord.