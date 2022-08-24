Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Punjab on Wednesday, marking his first visit to the state since the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power here. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital during his visit to Mullanpur.

In the purview of this visit, the Punjab police have made tight security arrangements, which are being monitored by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann himself. To prevent any untoward incident, the police have also banned demonstrations of any kind by any organization within a radius of 3 to 5 km of Mullanpur during PM Modi's visit.

Taking into consideration the 'major security breach' during the PM's visit last January, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is taking all steps to prevent such lapses this time. Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi was in power as the Chief Minister when the security lapse that had forced the PM to cut short his Punjab visit had made headlines.

Also Read: PM's security lapse unforgivable, Punjab government should apologise: UP CM Adityanath

Along with the cancer hospital, which is seen as a boon for the cancer patients of not just Punjab but the neighboring states, the PM will also inaugurate a research center. Modi will dedicate the Rs. 660 crores and a 300-bedded cancer hospital to the nation.

Sources said around 300 patients have so far been treated at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center where partial services have already begun. The outpatient department (OPD) services for surgical, medical, and radiation and preventive oncology, anesthesia, and palliative care have been started in this hospital. Also, all the modern facilities are available here for the tests required to detect different types of cancer.

Parts of the hospital building which are under construction may be completed in the next 6 months. Hospital sources say that after the completion of the remaining works, all 300 beds of the hospital will be available for patients. Cancer patients from Punjab and the neighboring states will be able to avail treatment from this hospital.