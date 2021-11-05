New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district to offer prayers.

Upon his arrival in the state, the Prime Minister was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

After offering prayers at the temple, PM Modi will inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works.

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Speaking to the media, Bagish Ling, a priest of Kedarnath Temple, said, "We will all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will reach here in the morning. He will do the Maha Rudra Abhishek and pray for the welfare of the nation. He will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. The temple has been decorated with flowers."

Following this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine.