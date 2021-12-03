New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate InFinity Forum - a thought leadership forum on FinTech today. The inauguration is scheduled at 10 am today and will be held through video conferencing.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) will host the event under the aegis of the Government of India, in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg. The forum will be held across two days on December 3 and 4.

As informed by the PMO, the aim of this forum is to bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business and technology in order to discuss and chalk up an actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large.

The event will focus on the theme of 'Beyond', with governments and businesses focusing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of a global stack to promote financial inclusiveness.

The main theme will further have sub-themes which include FinTech Finance - focused on having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to drive sustainable development and FinTech Beyond Next - with focus on how Quantum Computing could impact the nature of the FinTech industry in the future and promote new opportunities.

Also read:Digital age redefining politics, economy and society: PM Modi at Sydney Dialogue

Countries like Indonesia, South Africa and the UK will act as the partner countries in the first edition of this forum, while 70 other countries shall be the participants. NITI Aayog, Invest India, FICCI and NASSCOM are the key partner organisations and brands for the forum.

Several international dignitaries like the Finance Minister of Malaysia Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Finance Minister of Indonesia Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Creative Economy Indonesia Sandiaga S Uno, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of IBM Corporation Arvind Krishna, MD and CEO Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Uday Kotak, among others will be the key speakers at this forum.

The host of this event - International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), headquartered at GIFT City in Gandhinagar - has been established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019.

It works as a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. At present, the GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.