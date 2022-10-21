Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun. He was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh. During the visit to the Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister will review the progress of various ongoing development projects in the state and also lay the foundation stone for some new projects.

Official sources said that the Prime Minister will reach Kedarnath in the morning and will perform puja of Baba Kedar. After this, he will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. He will also perform Bhoomi Pujan of the Ropeway Project for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib to facilitate Kedarnath Dham Yatra.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath. Security has been beefed up in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

He will then visit Badrinath Dham. After offering payers, the Prime Minister will inspect the progress of development work along the riverfront. Official sources said that later in the day the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath. He will stay in Badrinath on Friday night.

Speaking on the Prime Minister's visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it will turn out to be a milestone for the development of the State.